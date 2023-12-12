Karoo Health Validates Its Cardiac Value-based Care Model With High Patient Conversion and Engagement, and Cost Savings Through ED Diversions

News provided by

Karoo Health

12 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

Industry-leading conversion to and engagement with Karoo's unique wraparound cardiac care model led to
emergency department diversion in 20% of patients during proof-of-concept period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karoo Health, the only operational provider of cardiac value-based care (VBC) enablement, today released results of its first proof of concept (POC) with participating cardiac providers. Study data was collected from June through November 2023. Among the findings:

  • 70% of eligible patients were converted to the Karoo VBC model in the most recent month of the POC period
  • 95% digital engagement rate was demonstrated among enrolled patients throughout the POC period
  • 20% of the patient panel was diverted from unnecessary ED visits during the POC period, leading to significant cost-of-care savings

Karoo seamlessly integrates dedicated on-site and virtual care teams with proprietary technology to facilitate the transition to, and success in, value-based care for cardiology providers, networks, health plans, and at-risk primary care groups. Karoo's innovative enablement model is essential for enhancing patient health, reducing overall cost of care, and amplifying performance in HEDIS and Stars measures.

"Our proof of concept affirms the effectiveness of our cardiac VBC model," said Karoo COO Chentelle Lane. "Our recent conversion rates exceeding 70 percent of eligible patients, compared to the 25 to 30 percent typically observed in other VBC companies, along with an impressive digital patient-engagement rate of 95 percent, underscore our unwavering commitment to execution and making a significant impact on the current and future state of cardiac care. Karoo is the only operational company using VBC to improve patient outcomes and lower cost of care in cardiovascular disease."

"Karoo is making a difference in our overall approach to patient care," said Harvey White, M.D., Founder and Executive Director of Vessel Health, an innovative provider of cardiovascular care in Albuquerque, N.M. "Karoo effortlessly integrates with our staff's considerable medical expertise with supporting care teams and complementary technologies to break down barriers to better health by giving our providers more time to focus on important clinically-driven interactions."

Karoo operations are led by a team of seasoned healthcare industry veterans, with Chentelle Lane serving as the Chief Operating Officer. Lane, who previously held the position of COO of Care Services at Cityblock Health, brings a wealth of experience from executive roles at Somatus and naviHealth. Complementing this expertise, Karoo has assembled an impressive team that has helped craft and lead some of the most prominent VBC companies in the industry, including Main Street Health, naviHealth, and Contessa Health.

About Karoo Health
Heart disease is currently the leading cause of death in the United States, with one person dying every 33 seconds due to cardiovascular illness. Employing an exclusive mix of specialized care teams and proprietary technology grounded in value-based principles, Karoo enables cardiology providers, networks, health plans, and at-risk primary care groups to seamlessly transition to, and succeed in, value-based care, and excel in outcomes-driven initiatives crucially required within the cardiac domain. For more information, visit the company at www.karoohealth.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Karoo Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.