Karoo Health Validates Its Cardiac Value-based Care Model With High Patient Conversion and Engagement, and Cost Savings Through ED Diversions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karoo Health , the only operational provider of cardiac value-based care (VBC) enablement, today released results of its first proof of concept (POC) with participating cardiac providers. Study data was collected from June through November 2023. Among the findings:

70% of eligible patients were converted to the Karoo VBC model in the most recent month of the POC period

95% digital engagement rate was demonstrated among enrolled patients throughout the POC period

20% of the patient panel was diverted from unnecessary ED visits during the POC period, leading to significant cost-of-care savings

Karoo seamlessly integrates dedicated on-site and virtual care teams with proprietary technology to facilitate the transition to, and success in, value-based care for cardiology providers, networks, health plans, and at-risk primary care groups. Karoo's innovative enablement model is essential for enhancing patient health, reducing overall cost of care, and amplifying performance in HEDIS and Stars measures.

"Our proof of concept affirms the effectiveness of our cardiac VBC model," said Karoo COO Chentelle Lane. "Our recent conversion rates exceeding 70 percent of eligible patients, compared to the 25 to 30 percent typically observed in other VBC companies, along with an impressive digital patient-engagement rate of 95 percent, underscore our unwavering commitment to execution and making a significant impact on the current and future state of cardiac care. Karoo is the only operational company using VBC to improve patient outcomes and lower cost of care in cardiovascular disease."

"Karoo is making a difference in our overall approach to patient care," said Harvey White, M.D., Founder and Executive Director of Vessel Health, an innovative provider of cardiovascular care in Albuquerque, N.M. "Karoo effortlessly integrates with our staff's considerable medical expertise with supporting care teams and complementary technologies to break down barriers to better health by giving our providers more time to focus on important clinically-driven interactions."

Karoo operations are led by a team of seasoned healthcare industry veterans, with Chentelle Lane serving as the Chief Operating Officer. Lane, who previously held the position of COO of Care Services at Cityblock Health, brings a wealth of experience from executive roles at Somatus and naviHealth. Complementing this expertise, Karoo has assembled an impressive team that has helped craft and lead some of the most prominent VBC companies in the industry, including Main Street Health, naviHealth, and Contessa Health.

About Karoo Health

Heart disease is currently the leading cause of death in the United States , with one person dying every 33 seconds due to cardiovascular illness. Employing an exclusive mix of specialized care teams and proprietary technology grounded in value-based principles, Karoo enables cardiology providers, networks, health plans, and at-risk primary care groups to seamlessly transition to, and succeed in, value-based care, and excel in outcomes-driven initiatives crucially required within the cardiac domain. For more information, visit the company at www.karoohealth.com or connect with them on LinkedIn .

