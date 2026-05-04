Kars4Kids and Stevie T Team Up in Unexpected Collab to Reinvent America's Most Talked-About Jingle

LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kars4Kids is joining forces with guitarist and YouTube personality Steve Terreberry (Stevie T.) to launch a bold, reimagined version of the iconic Kars4Kids jingle. The new campaign pairs an all-new, high-energy arrangement with a visually striking TV spot featuring real kids performing real music.

The new Kars4Kids band starring in the Stevie T version of the ad Steve Terreberry (Stevie T.) on set during filming of new Kars4Kids commercial

Over the years, Stevie T's channel has racked up millions of views on videos poking fun at the original Kars4Kids jingle, calling out its musical simplicity and famously "fake" instrument playing in past ads. Now, in a full-circle moment, the outspoken critic has stepped behind the scenes to help reinvent the very song he once roasted.

"Teaming up with one of the jingle's loudest critics to give it new life is a bold move, but it feels right," said Wendy Kirwan, Director of Communications at Kars4Kids. "Working with Steve allowed us to push creative boundaries, and we've had a lot of fun doing it."

To bring the vision to life, Stevie T tapped longtime friend and collaborator Tokyo Speirs of Walk Off The Earth to produce the project. Together, they transformed the track into a technically tight, musically rich production with a polished modern rock sound, while preserving its recognizable melody.

Casting for the commercial leaned just as heavily into authenticity. Stevie T partnered with Toronto-area Rock This Way School of Rock to find the group of talented young musicians who ultimately starred in the ad - kids who could genuinely and skillfully play every note.

Stevie T embraces the irony. "Yeah… I've roasted this jingle a lot," he said. "So when they asked me to redo it, I thought—okay, let's actually make it sound legit. No fake playing, no shortcuts. These kids are the real deal, and we went all in musically. Honestly, this might be the wildest full-circle moment of my career."

The reimagined commercial premieres nationwide on May 3, across radio, television and digital platforms. Check out the full campaign at kars4kids.org/steviet.

Media Contact:

Wendy Kirwan

732-719-5355

[email protected]

SOURCE Kars4Kids