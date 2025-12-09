Kars4Kids New Anniversary TV Spot Celebrates 30 Years of Impact

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kars4Kids today announced the debut of a new television commercial celebrating 30 years of turning car donations into charity funds, marking a notable creative milestone for the brand. While Kars4Kids' television presence has long been anchored by its instantly recognizable jingle, the new 30-second spot introduces a creative concept that keeps the iconic sound front and center, pairing it with a time-spanning storyline designed to spotlight the jingle's longevity and cultural familiarity.

The ad follows its protagonist as he grows from kid to college student to professional, underscoring a simple truth: the Kars4Kids jingle is an enduring audio signature that a generation of kids grew up hearing and still recognize immediately today.

That recognition has echoed well beyond traditional advertising: over the years, the Kars4Kids jingle has been referenced and parodied in major pop-culture moments, including Saturday Night Live, Family Guy, The Good Place, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"For so many of us, the jingle evokes nostalgia, bringing us back to our childhoods," said Wendy Kirwan, Director of Communications at Kars4Kids. "Considering its humble, homegrown origins, seeing the Kars4Kids jingle become such an iconic part of people's lives is incredibly meaningful."

The new creative celebrates that continuity. It's a 30-year anniversary message told through the one constant that's been there the whole time: the song.

The spot is now airing on national television and intentionally pairs refreshed visuals with the original Kars4Kids jingle, keeping the familiar sound that audiences recognize while introducing a new on-screen story for the anniversary.

In the three decades since the first car was donated to Kars4Kids, over a million donors have contributed to its explosive growth as a charitable powerhouse, helping tens of thousands of kids through educational opportunities, mentoring, and youth development programs.

Watch the new TV ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8Am4EQmb3w

Kars4Kids is a nationally recognized Jewish 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that gives back to the community through a variety of education, youth development, family outreach and faith-based programs. The charity's iconic and innovative donation programs raise funds for its many year-round programs for children and families.

