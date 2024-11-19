Kars4Kids Raffling 365 Real Cars for Kids in Celebration of its Thirtieth Anniversary

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kars4Kids celebrates 30 years of turning car donations into charity funds for kids with a yearlong "Cars for Kids" giveaway! With a new winner every day for an entire year, kids across the United States have a chance to receive a mini luxury car of their very own.

The Cars for Kids giveaway pays tribute to the iconic jingle that carried Kars4Kids' explosive growth from humble beginnings to nationwide fame. Inspired by the many videos shared over the years of Kars4Kids' youngest fans singing their hearts out to their favorite jam, entry into the raffle is through submission of a video clip of a kid singing the Kars4Kids jingle. (See full terms and conditions here.)

"Car donations fuel our mission, but it's the kids who are our true passion," says Kars4Kids Director of Communication Wendy Kirwan. "What better way to celebrate 30 incredible years of enabling life-changing youth programs through providing best-in-class car donation service than by giving away cars to kids?"

With one entry, participants have a daily chance to win one of several models of motorized ride-on cars for kids (plus free shipping!), including a Maserati convertible and Mercedes Benz AMG. The cars being raffled were all donated to Kars4Kids. Besides being great fun, driving their own cars (safely, at a maximum speed of about 2 mph) gives children great skills. Imitating grownup behavior in pretend play is one important way children learn to be independent and develop into successful adults - which is at the core of Kars4Kids' charity mission.

The charity work donations to Kars4Kids support began in the 1970s, with a big-hearted rabbi in New York helping the local families and kids in his community. The charity was officially registered as a 501(c)3 in 1995. But it was the airing of the fledgling organization's volunteer-written, in-house-produced, no-frills radio jingle on a local station in 1999 that really jumpstarted its growth into a national brand with over a million donors impacting the lives of tens of thousands of children across the country.

That jingle, still running nationwide on radio and since 2014 on TV, has been the punchline of endless jokes throughout the years, from a Saturday Night Live skit about the CIA torture report to The Good Place show, where it is the official theme song of The Bad Place, to Family Guy and the Simpsons.

Kars4Kids has had plenty of fun with the name itself over the years, with one April Fool's joke claiming they would now accept donations of kids, another offering kids to donors of cars, and of course, giving kids cars (or kars?) to drive.

The Cars for Kids anniversary campaign kicks off December 1st, just ahead of Kars4Kids' busiest days, as donors rush to get their car donation in before year's end to capitalize on a tax deduction for the year. No donation is required to enter the giveaway – just a child to enjoy the prize.

Kars4Kids is a nationally recognized Jewish 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that gives back to the community through a variety of education, youth development, family outreach and faith-based programs. The charity's iconic and innovative donation programs raise funds for its many year-round programs for children and families.

