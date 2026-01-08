Karsan Makes a Strong Impact at CES 2026 with Field-Proven Autonomous Solutions

ISTANBUL, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karsan, the world's technology-driven mobility brand in next-generation public transport, made a strong appearance at CES 2026, one of the technology world's leading trade shows. The brand, which presented its next-generation autonomous models with real-world proven experience to CES attendees, introduced its Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision to the world. Defining Karsan AI as Karsan Autonomous Intelligence, Karsan CEO Okan Baş stated: "Karsan AI is positioned as a mobility intelligence that perceives, makes instant decisions and continuously learns. The future is not only electric, but also intelligent. This approach reveals Karsan's vision of not only producing zero-emission vehicles, but also designing the future of cities through autonomous and intelligent transportation solutions. The secret to Karsan's autonomous success lies in strong partnerships and an end-to-end solution approach. At CES 2026, we chose to share our Karsan AI approach and our vision representing the new era of mobility. While explaining Karsan AI philosophy, we used our CES presence as a showcase to reflect the new concept of mobility tailored to the CES visitor profile."

With its vision of being 'One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility,' Karsan, which plays a pioneering role in the transformation of public transport worldwide, continues to keep its finger on the pulse of the industry and consumers by showcasing its new generation products at the world's largest trade fairs and events. In this context, Karsan participated in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, one of the world's largest trade fairs in its field, and introduced its Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision to the world at the expo, which provides a platform to showcase the latest innovations and trends in the world of technology.

From Electric Mobility to Smart Mobility!

Karsan participated in CES 2026 as a technology brand shaping the future of mobility on a global scale. The exhibition, which serves as a strategic platform for Karsan to convey its autonomous vision, field-proven technological capabilities, and global mobility approach to the world, also hosted the global introduction of Karsan's innovative Karsan AI (Autonomous Intelligence) vision. Advancing Karsan's position in its 'Electric Evolution' journey by one step further, Karsan AI represents a holistic approach that embodies the era of smart mobility.

Autonomous public transport is now on today's agenda!

Karsan CEO Okan Baş said, "The difficulty of finding drivers and increasing operational costs worldwide are pushing cities towards autonomous solutions. We are managing this transformation in a manner that is compliant with regulations, safe and sustainable. Our goal is to implement truly driverless public transport systems where the safety driver is completely eliminated, in parallel with the development of regulations. Karsan's AI vision fully represents this future. At CES 2026, as Karsan, we once again delivered a clear message: The mobility of the future will not only be electric; it will also be intelligent, autonomous and add real value to human life. And Karsan will continue to be one step ahead in this future."

