Kartel and Vidmob Partner to Activate Real-Time Creative Optimization

Brands can now turn performance insights directly into high-performing creative, accelerating campaign performance

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kartel, an AI-powered company scaling performance-based creative production capabilities for brands, and Vidmob, the Creative Data Company, today announced a strategic partnership to unify creative intelligence with rapid execution. The partnership enables brands to transform performance insights into fully executed ad creative, removing the traditional delay between analysis and action.

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The impact is immediate and measurable. Brands frequently waste significant portions of their media budgets on creative that fails to meet platform requirements or resonate with audiences. By combining Vidmob's predictive scoring with Kartel's intelligent production system, marketers can identify underperforming assets and instantly generate improved versions, unlocking performance gains while reducing wasted spend. Together, the companies form a unified system where Vidmob identifies what drives performance, and Kartel rapidly brings those insights through creative execution.

For years, marketers have relied on performance data to identify which creative works best. However, translating those insights into new assets has remained slow and manual. Teams are often required to rebrief, redesign, and relaunch campaigns, which creates operational friction, delays execution, and results in continued spend on underperforming creative.

"The rise of creative data has given Brands more visibility into creative performance than ever before, but acting on those insights hasn't kept pace," said Vidmob founder Alex Collmer. "By partnering with Kartel, we're closing that gap and enabling a more continuous, real-time approach to creative optimization."

"Once you solve the insight bottleneck, the next unlock is seamless execution," said Kartel CEO Kevin Reilly. "Marketers who have leaned into emerging creative data systems already know what needs to change, but producing new creative quickly enough has been the constraint. By connecting directly to Vidmob's intelligence, we're removing that friction and enabling a system where creative can be produced, tested, and optimized continuously."

Built for brands and agencies, the platform serves as a centralized creative infrastructure for global campaigns, ensuring brand consistency across every asset and channel. Designed to empower, not to replace, creative teams, Kartel removes the operational burden of production by enabling AI to handle execution at scale, while human creatives retain control over strategy, storytelling, and creative direction.

Together, Kartel and Vidmob are introducing a new model for modern advertising, one built to scale creativity through continuous learning and rapid execution.

"We built HorizonOS to move beyond the industry's fragmented, manual workflows and create a truly open, AI-native environment designed for client growth. By bringing two of our key ecosystem partners, Vidmob and Kartel, together, we are advancing an orchestrated intelligence system where creative intelligence and execution are seamlessly connected," said Horizon Media Holdings EVP and head of platform partnerships John Koenigsberg. "This insights-to-action automation reflects what an open ecosystem should deliver: a flexible and interoperable foundation where data and signals move smarter, faster and more safely across teams, partners and platforms."

To see how Kartel & Vidmob can transform your creative performance, learn more at kartel.ai and vidmob.com.

Media contact:

Danielle Black

Ditto Public Relations

[email protected]

About Kartel

Kartel builds intelligent production systems that replace fragmented creative workflows. We connect data, production, and performance into a single system that improves over time. This unlocks brands' ability to move faster, operate with less friction, optimize and scale their most performant creative. Learn more at www.kartel.ai.

About Vidmob

Vidmob is The Creative Data Company. Its scoring software and analytics have become an essential ingredient in the creative and media decisions of the world's largest marketers and agencies, as they drive business results through improved creative effectiveness. As the industry leader in creative data, Vidmob's influence lies in its partnerships and integrations across the digital ad ecosystem, its dozens of proprietary models, and in the most robust design and AI human-reinforcement of its kind. The company has received over $200 million in venture funding, backed by industry leaders like Adobe, and has received numerous awards including Digiday's Most Innovative Technology Award, IMA's Platform of the Year, and Ad Age's Best places to Work. Learn more about Vidmob at www.vidmob.com.

SOURCE Kartel