Karyopharm Therapeutics Selects MediSpend's Transparency Solution

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend announced that Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) selected MediSpend Transparency Solution to comply with state and federal transparency reporting regulations. MediSpend Transparency Solution is a SaaS-based solution that collects, remediates, validates, analyzes and reports transfers of value to comply with state, federal and global transparency laws and codes. Karyopharm Therapeutics was implemented and went live with MediSpend's Transparency Solution in October 2020.

Karyopharm Therapeutics required innovative, purpose-built technology along with complimentary advisory services to manage transparency reporting regulations. With MediSpend's best-in-class Transparency Solution, Karyopharm Therapeutics will be able to efficiently and effectively manage continually evolving transparency reporting requirements.

"We are excited to partner with MediSpend as they provide a combination of a best-in-class transparency reporting solution along with the support our team needs to meet all our reporting obligations," said Alicia Bonaire, Director of Compliance Operations at Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Transparency Solution is a flagship product in the MediSpend Global Compliance Suite. The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite consists of a modular suite of SaaS-based solutions: Engagement Manager, Transparency Solution, Grants Manager, Study Manager and Insights. Although these offerings can be utilized separately, together they represent a unified, end-to-end solution specifically designed to address global regulatory compliance laws across the life sciences industry.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. In June 2020, XPOVIO was approved by the FDA as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com .

About MediSpend

MediSpend is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies. The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution designed to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement to transparency reporting, facilitating compliance with global healthcare laws while streamlining business processes. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

