Karyopharm to Host Investor Event with Leading Myelofibrosis KOLs and Provide a Favorable Study Design Update on October 31, 2024

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced it will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024 to provide a favorable study design update on the Company's pivotal Phase 3 SENTRY study in JAKi naive myelofibrosis.

The call will feature leading myelofibrosis key opinion leaders Dr. Raajit Rampal, Director of the Center for Hematologic Malignancies and Director of the Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. John Mascarenhas, principal investigator of the Phase 3 SENTRY trial, Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Center of Excellence for Blood Cancers and Myeloid Disorders.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 836-8184 (local) or (646) 357-8785 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined into the Karyopharm Therapeutics call. A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

