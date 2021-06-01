Kasa adds Jordan Calaguire, Aaron Anderson to Real Estate Team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa , a national flexible accommodations provider, today announced that real estate veterans Jordan Calaguire and Aaron Anderson have joined the real estate team as Head of Revenue and Head of Multifamily Strategy & Partnership, respectively. Each brings extensive real estate expertise to Kasa's growing short-term rental and hotel portfolio that serves more than 40 markets nationwide.

"Jordan and Aaron bolster our team by bringing world class real estate talent to help fuel the continued expansion of our flexible accommodations inventory," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "Adding these senior executives from powerhouse firms further validates the real estate industry's adoption of our business model."

As a member of Kasa's executive team, Calaguire will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Kasa's growth strategy, including establishing real estate partnerships to source and secure unit inventory in the hospitality and multifamily sectors. In addition, he will manage the day-to-day operations of the real estate and partner success teams and raise capital to acquire real estate through programmatic joint venture partnerships.

A private equity real estate investor and acquisition officer, Calaguire spent 15 years at Walton Street Capital advising on and implementing investment strategy across its discretionary fund vehicles. As a member of Walton Street Capital's senior investment team, he was directly responsible for all investment activities across multiple markets. Throughout his career, Calaguire has executed over $5 billion in real estate transactions across the multifamily, hospitality, office, industrial and single family rental sectors.

Anderson's main focus will be developing and executing Kasa's strategic multifamily growth plan. Multifamily communities are the cornerstone of Kasa's short-term rental inventory and Anderson will be tasked with expanding national partnerships with multifamily owners, operators and developers. Anderson is an acquisitions and dispositions veteran with a decade of experience at AMLI Residential in Chicago, where he provided strategic insights to the Head of Acquisitions & Dispositions on market conditions and investment opportunities. With his experience building and maintaining relationships with investment sales brokers in each of AMLI's markets, Anderson will play a vital role in assisting Kasa with its strategic multifamily growth plan.

"These are big additions for Kasa," Pedan said. "Jordan and Aaron will be out there every day, thinking about how to deliver better and better returns to our property partners and demonstrating how valuable Kasa's brand of flexible accommodations can be for property owners and operators."

About Kasa

Kasa is a national accommodations brand with roots in real estate, hospitality and technology. The company partners with property owners—like AMLI, Waterton, and Starwood—to transform multifamily and boutique hospitality properties into professionally managed units that offer trustworthy and comfortable accommodations to business and leisure travelers alike. Kasa was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by a team that includes technology, hospitality and real estate professionals with leadership experience growing large businesses at KKR, Apollo, Trulia and Airbnb. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com .

