Kasa Adds The Frenchmen to its Growing Portfolio in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, the leader in modern hospitality, proudly announces its continued expansion in New Orleans with The Frenchmen by Kasa, a historic hotel located on the storied Frenchmen Street, steps from the world-famous French Quarter.

This is Kasa's second property in New Orleans and highlights the strong trust the company has built with its partners. Post this The Frenchmen by Kasa, a historic gem since 1860, is located in the heart of New Orleans' vibrant scene, just steps from Bourbon Street. The property features 27 thoughtfully designed rooms, including suites with balconies that offer a unique perspective for enjoying the lively local atmosphere.

Situated in the heart of the Marigny, The Frenchmen reflects the unique culture and charm of New Orleans. Known for its eclectic vibe and pedestrian-friendly streets, this area offers an authentic alternative to Bourbon Street. The neighborhood is a haven for travelers seeking lively jazz clubs, local boutiques, and iconic landmarks like Frenchmen Street, celebrated as the epicenter of New Orleans' music scene.

"We're thrilled to bring The Frenchmen by Kasa into our growing portfolio of distinguished properties," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "This marks our second property in New Orleans and highlights the strong trust we've built with our partners. The Frenchmen is a true reflection of New Orleans' rich heritage, and we're excited to honor its history while providing our guests with modern comforts and amenities."

The Frenchmen features 27 thoughtfully designed rooms, including suites with balconies that offer a unique vantage point to enjoy the vibrant local atmosphere, including the excitement of the famous Mardi Gras parades. Guests can unwind in the outdoor courtyard swimming pool, relax in the hot tub, and look forward to enjoying expertly crafted cocktails at our uniquely themed bar opening soon—an experience you won't want to miss! With its prime location near the French Quarter and the culturally rich Marigny neighborhood, The Frenchmen by Kasa promises an unforgettable New Orleans experience. From well-appointed accommodations to inviting amenities, the hotel offers a seamless blend of historic charm and modern comfort.

For more information about The Frenchmen by Kasa and to book your stay, please visit kasa.com .

About Kasa:

Kasa is the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler. Our robust hospitality operating system combines Kasa's proprietary technology and streamlined operations to deliver exceptional guest experiences and maximize property owner profitability. With over 85 properties across the US and partnerships with leading institutions like Starwood Capital, Berkshire, and Brookfield, Kasa is becoming the industry-standard for guests, property owners, and communities alike. Discover the Kasa advantage at kasa.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kasa