Kasa Makes Its Boston Debut at Fenway, Expanding Its National Portfolio to One of America's Most Sought-After Cities

Kasa Boston at Fenway brings the brand's tech-powered, apartment-style hospitality to one of Boston's most iconic neighborhoods

BOSTON, Jun. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasa, the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler, today announced its entry into Boston with the opening of Kasa Boston at Fenway. Launched in partnership with Samuels & Associates, the property marks Kasa's debut in Boston, bringing its proven hospitality operating platform to one of the most high-demand, under-supplied cities in the United States.

Boston is one of the great American cities. Now it has a Kasa. Post this Kasa Boston at Fenway brings 47 exquisitely appointed apartments to Pierce Boston, one of the city’s premier luxury residential towers and a defining presence in the Fenway skyline.

Boston is a perennial top U.S. travel destination, drawing millions of visitors annually for its world-class universities, life sciences and financial sectors, historic landmarks, and cultural institutions. Yet the city's dense urban core and high barriers to new development have kept quality apart-hotel inventory exceptionally limited, creating a compelling opportunity for an operator with Kasa's scale and platform. Set in the vibrant Fenway district, Kasa Boston at Fenway brings Kasa's signature experience to the full spectrum of modern travelers: business and leisure guests, extended-stay visitors, corporate groups, families, remote workers, and sports fans who appreciate the added space and comfort of a residential stay, backed by professionally managed hospitality.

Kasa Boston at Fenway: Boston's Hub for Culture, Innovation, and Entertainment

Kasa Boston at Fenway brings 47 exquisitely appointed apartments to Pierce Boston, one of the city's premier luxury residential towers and a defining presence in the Fenway skyline. Located at the intersection of culture, healthcare, education, and entertainment, the property offers immediate access to Fenway Park, the Longwood Medical Area, and some of Boston's most dynamic dining and retail destinations. Designed for travelers seeking more than a traditional hotel stay, the apartments blend modern residential comfort with elevated design and hospitality-forward amenities. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, 9-foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer and dryers, creating a sophisticated stay experience rooted in both style and functionality. Guests also have access to a curated suite of building amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, entertainment lounge, conference facilities, and thoughtfully designed shared spaces that reflect the energy and lifestyle of the neighborhood.

"Pierce Boston was designed to set a new standard for luxury living in the Fenway, combining sophisticated design, hospitality-driven amenities, and unmatched access to one of Boston's most vibrant and connected neighborhoods," said Peter Sougarides, Partner, Co-President, and Principal of Samuels & Associates. "Kasa's approach to modern accommodations aligns naturally with the quality of the building and the expectations of today's traveler, offering guests a more residential, experience-driven way to stay in Boston."

Why Guests and Owners Choose Kasa

Kasa Boston at Fenway is powered by Kasa's proprietary hospitality operating system, the same platform that has earned top TripAdvisor rankings in cities across the country and made Kasa the partner of choice for institutional real estate owners. AI-driven dynamic pricing, tech-enabled services, and 24/7 guest support are standard across every Kasa property, delivering measurable NOI outperformance for owners and a seamless, high-quality experience for guests. Kasa's asset-light management model gives property owners the operational upside of a best-in-class hospitality operator without sacrificing flexibility or control.

"Boston is one of the great American cities, and entering this market in a neighborhood as iconic as Fenway is a statement about the strength of our platform and the confidence our partners place in us," said Roman Pedan, Founder and CEO of Kasa. "As a Boston native, this is a deeply personal milestone for me. Boston has strong, durable travel demand and a highly discerning traveler base. It's exactly the kind of market where the Kasa platform wins, and we're just getting started here."

About Kasa

Kasa is the leading hotel and apart-hotel brand and manager for the modern traveler. Our robust hospitality operating system combines Kasa's proprietary technology and streamlined operations to deliver exceptional guest experiences and maximize property owner profitability. Kasa was founded by executives from KKR, Apollo, Goldman Sachs, and Airbnb to reimagine hospitality through a blend of institutional professionalism and technology-driven scalability.

With over 85 properties across the US and trusted partnerships with leading institutions such as Starwood Capital, Berkshire, and Brookfield, Kasa has become the industry standard for guests, property owners, and communities alike. Discover the Kasa advantage at kasa.com.

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SOURCE Kasa