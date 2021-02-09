Kasa to Manage First-Ever Boutique Hotel in San Francisco's Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco real estate developer Postcard Properties today announced its partnership with Kasa, a national flexible accommodations provider, to manage the much-anticipated Hotel Castro, opening in June 2021. Kasa will oversee day-to-day operations of the hotel—the first of its kind in the Castro District—and bring the intimate, neighborhood-centric vision for the property to life.

Leveraging their luxury residential development expertise, Postcard Properties has designed a newly constructed, 6,000-square-foot, 12-room hotel that celebrates its famous surroundings. A rooftop lounge, private guest room balconies and retro 1970s decor all draw guests' attention to the history and present-day vibrancy of the Castro. The lobby-level food and beverage concept Lobby Bar, from the team behind local favorite Hi Tops, is set to become an essential addition to the neighborhood's already-lively and inclusive dining and nightlife scene.

"Everything about this project is influenced by the Castro's storied history," said Gannon Tidwell, managing partner at Postcard Properties. "It's the inspiration behind the architecture, the decor, and we will be working with members of the community as much as possible to bring the experience together."

Kasa offers accommodations in more than 40 markets nationwide, including San Francisco where they are headquartered. They will bring their virtual service model to the Hotel Castro, where they will use proprietary technology to give guests full access to check-in, check-out, housekeeping, room service and other hotel amenities through digital channels. This will allow Hotel Castro support staff to offer 24/7 service while ensuring a private, intimate experience for guests.

"We look forward to using all the tools at Kasa's disposal—our technology, our experience, our local roots—to offer guests unique moments at this beautiful property," said Mike Millas, senior director of strategic finance at Kasa. "The Hotel Castro is an exciting expansion of our boutique hotel management platform, and we're thrilled to bring our distinct vision of world-class hospitality to this world-class neighborhood."

The Hotel Castro expects to begin accepting reservations in Spring 2021.

About Kasa

Kasa is a national accommodations brand with roots in real estate and technology. The company partners with property owners to transform multifamily and boutique hospitality properties into professionally managed units that offer trustworthy and comfortable accommodations to business and leisure travelers alike. Kasa was founded in 2016 in San Francisco by a team that includes technology, hospitality and real estate professionals. For more information, visit http://www.kasa.com .

About Postcard Properties

Postcard Properties is real estate investment and development firm based in San Francisco. The company invests in value-add real estate opportunities in highly desirable locations throughout California. The Postcard portfolio consists of lifestyles assets which enhance communities and improve peoples' experiences where they live, work and play. Founded in 2010, the Company has acquired and managed several real estate investments to include residential, office, mixed-use and hospitality.

For more about Kasa:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasa

Related Links

https://www.kasa.com

