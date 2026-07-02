Kasinohai Audit: Most Slots Could Be Affected by Finland's Draft Gambling Rules

Original research from Kasinohai suggests that a core feature of modern slot games could be incompatible with Finland's proposed gambling framework, while a parallel review of live casino platforms highlights a second widely used mechanic that may also come under pressure.

HELSINKI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the public consultation period closing on 5 August 2026, international operators eyeing Finland's newly regulated gambling market face strict product limitations, including a total ban on autoplay and a €10 slot cap for players under 25.

According to a new regulatory analysis released by Kasinohai, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior's draft legislation (Project SM053:00/2022) introduces significant technical and commercial challenges. While players aged 25 and over will see stakes capped at €20 per spin, the tiered age limit requires operators to implement complex backend adjustments. This includes integrating dynamic KYC and age-verification systems capable of enforcing stake-limiting logic per demographic, adding substantial compliance costs.



92% of tested slots use autoplay as standard

In the first audit, Kasinohai researcher Lilli Partanen tested 49 of the site's most reviewed slot titles. Of those, 45 included autoplay as a built-in feature, representing 91.84% of the sample. The draft legislation proposes a full ban on autoplay, requiring players to initiate every round manually and preventing a new spin from starting before the previous one has fully concluded.



While the sample size is limited, the results point to a broader pattern. Autoplay is not a niche function but a near-standard element in contemporary slot design, meaning the proposed restriction would affect a significant share of games available to Finnish players.



"Of the 49 slot games tested, 45 include autoplay, meaning the feature appears in approximately 91.84% of the games reviewed, even though the sample is relatively small," said Helena Rautio, iGaming journalist at Kasinohai.



398 live casinos depend on a mechanic the draft could outlaw

A second audit, conducted by researchers Mimmi Malmström and Laura Korhonen, focused on 398 live casino platforms where game show titles such as Crazy Time and Monopoly Live are central to the offering. The review found that all examined platforms support automatic continuation of bets between rounds, allowing players to remain in the game without repeated manual input.



If these game show formats were to be classified as slots under the Finnish framework, that functionality could be disrupted. Each round would require active player input, effectively removing the continuous betting flow that defines the format.



"The draft regulations do not mention game show products explicitly, and there is no clear definition for them. This leaves room for interpretation as to which limits and rules would apply," said Aino Lahti, content producer at Kasinohai.



Other key changes in the draft

Taken together, the two audits highlight a broader structural challenge. Features that have become standard across both slots and live casino environments may require substantial redesign if the draft is implemented in its current form. This applies regardless of operator size or licensing status.



The proposed rules also introduce stake limits tied to player age, with a general cap of €20 per spin and a stricter €10 limit for players under 25. Additional measures include a minimum round duration of 2.5 seconds and mandatory reality checks every 15 minutes, reinforcing the draft's focus on player protection.



Kasinohai has published the full findings, including detailed breakdowns of the games and platforms reviewed at https://www.kasinohai.com/uutiset/suomi-kieltaa-autoplayn.



About Kasinohai

Established in 2015, Kasinohai is a leading independent online casino comparison site. With a team of specialists that has reviewed more than 1,000 online casinos, the company has built its reputation on transparency and a genuine commitment to responsible gaming.



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Antti Virtanen, iGaming expert at Kasinohai

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SOURCE Kasinohai