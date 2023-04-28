KASK INTRODUCES NEW PRIMERO SERIES HELMETS ADVANCED PROTECTION MADE EASY

CHIUDUNO, Italy, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KASK, the premium designer and manufacturer of head protection announced the introduction of the Primero series of safety helmets. The new Primero series is the result of 20 years of KASK helmet design and manufacturing innovations. This history enabled KASK to develop a new helmet that optimized key components, making manufacturing more efficient, while maintaining the comfort and safety that has become the brand's calling card. Primero was developed to provide advanced head protection that was easy to use for a wide variety of wearers in a wide variety of applications. To aid in this goal, Primero series helmets are ready-made to accept a range of KASK safety accessories – including many of those that are currently used with the Zenith X series helmets. Primero safety helmets are available in vented shell and in a variety of colors – including the popular Hi-Viz Fluo options.

KASK, the premium designer and manufacturer of head protection announced the introduction of the Primero series of safety helmets. The new Primero series is the result of 20 years of KASK helmet design and manufacturing innovations. Primero was developed to provide advanced head protection that was easy to use for a wide variety of wearers in a wide variety of applications. The Primero series is compliant with the European safety standards for industrial helmets EN 397, EN 50365 and standard for mountaineers helmets EN 12492. The new Primero series is the results of the holistic KASK commitment to safety, comfort and design. Primero safety helmets are available in vented shell and in a variety of colors – including the popular Hi-Viz Fluo options. They are designed with integrated slots for easy mounting of KASK eye, face and hearing protection accessories and with front attachment point for advanced customization and easy integration of accessories such as badge holders and headlamps. (PRNewsfoto/KASK) Related Documents View PDF

"When developing Primero, we wanted to make it easy for people to get into KASK," stated Marta Beltramello, Director Sales and Marketing for KASK Safety. "This could be people who are new to head protection, like those who do not wear a helmet every day, or it could be someone who is looking for an upgrade in comfort and performance."

KASK has chosen to launch the Primero, compliant with European Safety Stands (EN 397, EN 50365 and EN 12492), in occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28th, to highlight the United Nations awareness-raising campaign that focuses on creating a safety and health culture internationally.

"The really great thing about Primero is that it utilizes many KASK safety and comfort technologies that have been proven in real world applications for years," continued Marta Beltramello. "For example the external shell and internal shell system has proven to provide exceptional safety, while the moisture wicking fabric and new fit system technologies have delivered all day comfort to workers in many demanding applications."

KASK

KASK is the premier provider of advanced sport and safety helmets for performance environments. Headquartered in Chiuduno, Italy – with additional offices in the U.S. and Australia. KASK manufactures – in the U.S.A. and Italy – helmets that enable athletes and workers to perform at their best. KASK helmets deliver confidence in challenging environments, such as equestrian, snow sport, and cycling as well as construction, manufacturing, mining, forestry, emergency and rescue. The hight quality of the materials, combined with an extraordinary comfort, ensures freedom and awareness of feeling protected even in the most challenging and risky situations.

kask-safety.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjRCDEK4x2Q

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064935/KASK_1.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064933/KASK_PDF_PRIMERO_EN.pdf

SOURCE KASK