Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) and Encourages BLDR Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("Builders FirstSource") (Nasdaq: BLDR) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On August 27, 2020, Builders FirstSource announced that it had entered into an all-stock merger agreement with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. ("BMC"). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock they own. Following the proposed transaction, BMC stockholders are expected to own approximately 43% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to Builders FirstSource and its stockholders, and whether Builders FirstSource stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Builders FirstSource shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/builders-firstsource-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

