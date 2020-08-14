Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) and Encourages CBMG Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. ("Cellular Biomedicine") (Nasdaq: CBMG) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On August 12, 2020, Cellular Biomedicine announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement whereby each currently outstanding share of the company's common stock will be acquired at $19.75 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Cellular Biomedicine's common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (i) will receive adequate monetary consideration for their shares and (ii) are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Cellular Biomedicine shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/cellular-biomedicine/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

http://www.kaskelalaw.com

