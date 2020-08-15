Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Fox Corporation (FOX, FOXA) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Fox Corporation ("Fox") (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Fox's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties, causing harm to the company and its stockholders.

Current Fox stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/fox-corporation/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

