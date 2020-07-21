Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Unum Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm - UMRX

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) ("Unum" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Unum and/or the Company's officers and directors have violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Unum investors have been harmed as a result.

Unum investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/unum-therapeutics-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

[email protected]

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

kaskelalaw.com

