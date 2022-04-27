Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) ("Cornerstone") shareholders.

On March 7, 2022, Cornerstone announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at a price of $24.65 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cornerstone's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of Cornerstone's Board of Directors violated the securities laws in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all material information about the transaction to its shareholders.

Cornerstone shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cornerstone/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

