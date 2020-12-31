Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and Encourages Long-Term Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Maxar Technologies Inc. ("Maxar" or the "Company") (NYSE: MAXR) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

Current Maxar stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of Maxar's common stock prior to March 26, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/maxar-technologies-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Maxar on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Maxar's common stock between March 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019. According to the complaint, during that time period Maxar and certain of the Company's senior executive officers knowingly and/or recklessly issued a series of false and misleading statements regarding: (i) the Company's financial reporting of GeoComm's materially impaired balance sheet assets; (ii) a geosynchronous satellite construction contract known as AMOS-8 that proved to be illusory; and (iii) the October 2018 failure of the WorldView-4 imagery satellite concealed from investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Maxar's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to Maxar and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

