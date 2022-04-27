Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On November 8, 2021, Viasat announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Inmarsat in a $7.3 billion transaction. In connection with the proposed acquisition, Viasat will be issuing over 46 million shares of common stock to Inmarsat's investors who are, as a result, expected to own approximately 37.5% of the combined company. Following the announcement of this transaction, shares of Viasat's stock declined $11.35 per share, or over 17% in value, to close on November 9, 2022 at $55.65 per share, on heavy trading volume.

The investigation is focused on whether the members of Viasat's Board of Directors violated the securities laws in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether the company has properly disclosed all potential conflicts of interest to its shareholders.

Viasat shareholders who wish to protect their investment are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/viasat-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

