Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of Proposed $10.30 Per Share Buyout of Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS) Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed buyout of Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS) ("IAS" or the "Company") stockholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair to the Company's investors.    

On September 24, 2025, IAS announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Novacap at a price of $10.30 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Heidrick shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and will not be able to share in any future post-closing financial upside.

The firm's investigation so far has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and consideration unfair to the company's investors. Among other things, numerous stock analysts were maintaining a price target for the Company's shares at the time the transaction was announced in excess of $13.50 per share.   

IAS shareholders who believe the buyout price is too law are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.    

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.  Since 2020, Kaskela Law LLC has helped to recover over $500 million for investors.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.       

