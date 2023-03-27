Kasm Technologies Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

Kasm Workspaces integration with IGEL Ready enables streamlined access to cloud-based workspaces.

MCLEAN, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced a technology partnership with IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, to integrate Kasm Workspaces into the IGEL Ready ecosystem. This partnership empowers organizations to leverage the power of the Kasm Workspaces container streaming technology to deliver a web-native zero-trust remote work solution to their users, while providing the manageability and security of IGEL OS.

"Coupling Kasm Workspaces with IGEL OS enables customers to deploy secure digital workspaces quickly and efficiently to enable the next generation of devops enabled remote work services" said Jaymes Davis CPO, Kasm Technologies. "We are excited to bring this joint solution to market, furthering our mission of providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for the modern workplace."

The KasmVNC streaming technology integration with IGEL OS provides a web-native pathway for accessing cloud workspaces. IGEL users now have access to the extensive Kasm library of open-source Containerized Desktop Infrastructure (CDI) images, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Oracle Linux, SUSE, Alpine, Rocky, Alma, Fedora and Kali. The partnership also enables the IGEL community highly cost-effective cloud workload orchestration leveraging the Kasm technology collaboration with ARM, Docker, VirtualGL, AWS Graviton, and Workspaces for Oracle.

"The IGEL Ready technology partner program makes it easy for any company to deploy their applications to virtual desktops while also enabling world-class customer service," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "We welcome Kasm to our growing ecosystem of more than 130 IGEL Ready partners as they become part of a powerful validation movement in the end user computing industry."

The Kasm-IGEL integration provides an enhanced user experience, delivering high-performance access to workspaces, simplifying IT management and providing seamless access to a variety of cloud workloads. With this integration, Kasm Workspaces and IGEL OS have created a solution that provides organizations with a secure, flexible and cost-effective way to deliver cloud workspaces to their workforce.

ABOUT IGEL

Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies offers a container streaming platform, Kasm Workspaces, that enables the delivery of browser, desktop, and application workloads securely to the web browser. With its web-native container streaming technology, Kasm Workspaces establishes a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation.

