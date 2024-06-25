Kasm Technologies Partners with Sapper Labs Group to Create Hunchly Cloud-Based Investigation Platform

The Cloud-Hosted Web Capture Tool Designed for Online Investigations. Hunchly Cloud Workspaces Enable Secure and Private Digital Investigations.

DETROIT, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, a leading technology provider for Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) collection capabilities, is pleased to announce a new Hunchly cloud-based offering with Sapper Labs Group, a global leader in tailored intelligence services. This joint offering provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) intelligence collection capability for web content capture during online investigations.

On-demand demonstration of Hunchly Cloud:

https://cloud.hunch.ly/#/cast/hunchly-demo

This innovative solution will transform the way investigators and analysts conduct research in the digital realm, providing unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability. The partnership between Kasm Technologies and Hunchly combines the strengths of both companies to create a comprehensive tool that meets investigators' evolving needs. Kasm Technologies' expertise in cloud-native, containerized environments ensures that the new platform will offer robust, secure, and scalable solutions. Hunchly's renowned web capture and investigative software provides advanced features for collecting, analyzing, and organizing online evidence.

Secure Investigation Infrastructure: Kasm containerized workspaces offer secure, isolated, and scalable environments for conducting online investigations without compromising performance or data integrity.

Advanced Web Capture: Hunchly's web capture capabilities allow investigators to save and organize web pages, social media posts, and other online content seamlessly, preserving evidence in a manner that is both legally defensible and easily accessible.

Hunchly is widely used across a variety of industries:

Law Enforcement - Automatically track the URL and create timestamps and hashes for every page you visit during an investigation to build court-ready evidence packages.

- Automatically track the URL and create timestamps and hashes for every page you visit during an investigation to build court-ready evidence packages. Private Investigators – Track your casework and document searches, and quickly build investigation reports.

– Track your casework and document searches, and quickly build investigation reports. Cyber Security Threat Research – Safely research exploits, malware and adversarial techniques without putting your system at risk.

– Safely research exploits, malware and adversarial techniques without putting your system at risk. Journalists – Preserve a snapshot in time of websites and social media while the story unfolds.

– Preserve a snapshot in time of websites and social media while the story unfolds. Financial Due Diligence - Create a transparent audit trail by tracking and storing documents while examining corporate filings, annual reports, legal briefs, and financial documents.

"Partnering with Kasm Technologies allows us to extend our capabilities and offer a comprehensive solution to the investigative community," said Brock Lupton, VP of Sapper Labs Product. "Together, we're setting new standards for online investigation tools."

"We are excited to partner with Hunchly to provide the cloud infrastructure that addresses the unique challenges faced by online investigators," said Justin Travis, Co-Founder of Kasm Technologies. "Our combined expertise will provide a secure, scalable, and efficient tool that revolutionizes digital investigations."

For more information on the Kasm + Hunchly partnership see: kasmweb.com/hunchly-cloud

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Provides ultimate protection from attribution and cyber threats for secure online web research. See kasmweb.com/osint for more information.

ABOUT SAPPER LABS GROUP

For enterprises, NGOs, agencies and individuals who rely on critical digital infrastructure and unbiased fact finding, Sapper Labs offers both elegantly simple applications and sophisticated, tailored intelligence services designed to preserve and protect the truth and the systems and people who pursue it.

