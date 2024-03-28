Kasowitz Issues Statement on Passing of Senator Joseph I. Lieberman

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are profoundly saddened at the passing of our firm's senior counsel Senator Joe Lieberman. We were honored when this great statesman joined our firm when he retired from the Senate over ten years ago. We are grateful for his many contributions to our success, and we are proud that he continued to the end to be such an important voice for America's greatest values. Joe was the wisest adviser, the most collegial colleague, and the warmest friend, and he will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to Hadassah, to Senator Lieberman's entire family, and to our colleague The Hon. Clarine Nardi Riddle, who worked so closely with the Senator for so many years."

- Marc E. Kasowitz, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP

