KASTLE ASSEMBLES INDUSTRY DEFINING LEADERSHIP TEAM TO RESHAPE THE MANAGED PHYSICAL SECURITY MARKET

As enterprises consolidate security vendors, Kastle makes its largest talent investment in 20+ years to lead the shift toward unified managed security for commercial real estate

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle, the managed physical security platform protecting over 1 billion square feet of U.S. commercial real estate, announced the appointment of five senior executives – the most significant leadership expansion in company history. The new company leaders position Kastle as category leader in a rapidly consolidating market for integrated, intelligence-driven security platforms, strengthening its ability to define and lead the category.

Kastle has delivered profitable growth for multiple consecutive years and recently expanded through the 2024 acquisition of i2G Systems. Now, with new commercial, operational, and marketing horsepower, the company is accelerating the development of its platform, scaling its unique offering across enterprise clients and the $1 trillion commercial real estate sector. The timing is strategic: Kastle's Back to Work Barometer shows continued strength in office utilization, with Class A+ properties outperforming broader office attendance trends, reinforcing the growing role of workplace experience, safety, and security in tenant attraction and retention.

"Business leaders can no longer afford to treat security as a compliance checkbox," said Haniel Lynn, CEO at Kastle. "Physical security is now a strategic asset, a competitive differentiator that directly impacts return on investment, tenant satisfaction, and investor confidence. We've built this leadership team to meet that moment."

Physical security has crossed the threshold from operational necessity to strategic investment. The shift is being driven by three simultaneous forces: the return-to-office movement demanding that buildings compete on experience and safety; a surge in threat complexity, from workplace violence to executive targeting, that exposes the inadequacy of siloed point solutions; and a commercial real estate market in which Class A landlords are competing aggressively on amenity stacks, with integrated security emerging as a top-tier differentiator.

"Five years ago, security was a back-office function," said Neil Thomas, incoming Chief Revenue Officer. "Today, it's a business imperative and a competitive advantage. This team understands the shift and the clients' needs to navigate through it."

Each executive was selected to accelerate Kastle's three core growth imperatives: platform innovation, managed services expansion, and scaled growth across its portfolio.

Matt Burke

Chief Operating Officer

Burke's tenure at Johnson Controls, where as SVP he led a $5.0B P&L with 14,000 employees, positions him to tackle Kastle's core scaling opportunity: operationalizing excellence across a growing managed security platform. As COO, Burke will own pricing architecture, contract strategy, and the systems that ensure every engagement delivers measurable value consistently.

Neil Thomas

Chief Revenue Officer

Thomas brings a rare combination of enterprise software and physical security market expertise from his tenure as a global enterprise Corporate Vice President at Motorola Solutions. As CRO, he will architect Kastle's next-generation go-to-market strategy, expanding penetration in Fortune 500 enterprise accounts, opening new verticals, and building the infrastructure to support aggressive revenue growth.

Chad Pierce

Chief Information Officer

Pierce's role is central to Kastle's value proposition: Enterprise clients increasingly need physical security integrated across HR, IT, facilities, and identity systems – not as a standalone function. Pierce knows this mandate intimately from his tenure as CIO at WeWork, where he led the company through major, global enterprise transformations. As Kastle's CIO, Pierce will own the company's internal technology strategy across four areas: enterprise systems (including ERP, CRM), data infrastructure, enterprise integrations, and information security.

Lindsay McLain

Chief Marketing Officer

McLain joins with a mandate to position Kastle as the intelligence authority in enterprise security and workplace safety. Her experience leading marketing at Avigilon and Openpath, combined with Kastle's distinctive capabilities, managed services model, and proprietary Barometer dataset, positions her to define an emerging category and shape industry conversation.

Steven Weingarth

Vice President, Go-to-Market

Weingarth, architect of Kastle's modern marketing engine, will lead the expanded strategy. Weingarth will build and scale the go-to-market technology stack and lead generation platform that will fuel Kastle's next chapter of growth, much like he did at Motorola Solutions and Openpath before that. From establishing a high-impact digital footprint to building the automation infrastructure that moves prospects seamlessly from marketing into the sales pipeline, Weingarth is engineering the systems that make growth repeatable, measurable, and effective.

Kastle's leadership also includes Jason Slocum, CEO and president of i2G Systems, who was recently named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2026 Award Winner for Michigan and Northwest Ohio. The recognition underscores the caliber of operator Kastle is building, a signal of the company's commitment to assembling exceptional leaders across every function.

To learn more about Kastle visit www.kastle.com.

ABOUT KASTLE

Founded in 1972, Kastle is the managed physical security platform of choice for more than 3,600 properties and 60,000 businesses across the United States and Australia. Kastle's cloud-based platform integrates access control, video surveillance, visitor management, identity management, and real-time threat intelligence into a single, unified operating layer, eliminating the complexity, cost, and risk of fragmented security systems. Built on open architecture and delivered as a fully managed service, Kastle enables clients to achieve operational efficiency, scalability, and peace of mind without the burden of managing complex in-house security infrastructure. Kastle manages more than 1 billion square feet of U.S. commercial real estate making it one of the most comprehensive source of physical security intelligence in the industry. Learn more at www.kastle.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Mahoney

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SOURCE Kastle Systems