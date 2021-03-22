Kastle Systems Launches First-of-its-Kind Vaccination Authentication for Building Access to Help Workers Return to the Office Safely

"Adding an individual's vaccination status to provide access to the office is a big, important next step," Tweet this

"We are proud to be a leader in pioneering solutions in helping buildings re-open and helping tenants and workers get back to the office safely and more quickly. With 100 million Americans now vaccinated, adding an individual's vaccination status to provide access to the office is a big, important next step," said Haniel Lynn, CEO, Kastle Systems. "We are arming buildings and businesses with an easy and effective way to implement the safe return to the office consistent with the policies that work best for their specific workplaces, including considering vaccination status."

Kastle technology is installed in more than 3,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses across 47 states and 14 countries. By integrating vaccination and testing data with a building's access control infrastructure, Kastle offers additional layers of precaution for office workers nationwide.

Kastle customers can choose to enable this offering for their building or office suite. For more information, visit www.kastle.com.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting over 40,000 organizations in business, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on CIOBulletin's 2021 List of Top 5 Access Control Providers.

For more information about KastleSafeSpaces, KastleAccess or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected].

Contact: Jake Heinz, 703-346-8909

SOURCE Kastle Systems

