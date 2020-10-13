Kastle Systems Partners with Commercial Real Estate Leader, Fisher Brothers, in Implementing KastleSafeSpaces to Safely Return Workers to the Office

KastleSafeSpaces enables office buildings to play a significant role in virus protection by employing smartphone-based touchless Bluetooth® access control for a contact-free entry process, facilitating social distancing practices by managing occupancy levels, and implementing health screening protocols and enforcement to deny access to any occupants who fail to successfully complete the daily screening requirements, as mandated by local governments and health departments.

"As companies and their employees increasingly return to our buildings, it is critical that we do our part to ensure their health and safety. We're working tirelessly to find the most effective, user-friendly and least disruptive solutions," said Ken Fisher, Partner at Fisher Brothers. "KastleSafeSpaces technology is one solution that will allow us to upgrade and expand our existing protocols to meet the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19, helping ensure the wellbeing of our tenants and employees as they return to our buildings."

Throughout the reopening process, the health and safety of all tenants and operations staff is Fisher Brothers' main priority. Implementation of KastleSafeSpaces is the next step in ensuring building safety for all tenants and staff as the city's workforce returns to the office. KastleSafeSpaces will also be fully integrated in the Fisher Brother's tenant amenity app that will be released this fall.

In addition to KastleSafeSpaces, Fisher Brothers has implemented a host of technologies within their buildings to respond to the pandemic. These include installing hospital-grade air filtration HVAC systems with germ-fighting UV light technology, instituting thermal scanning with integrated Artificial Intelligence analytics for measuring body temperatures of entrants, and even employing healthcare professionals in lobbies to perform discreet screenings should they become necessary -- all following New York State guidelines for safe building reopening. In addition to these safety measures, The Fisher Brothers portfolio utilizes Kastle Systems managed security throughout, which has been in service to their properties for nearly a decade.

Kastle has combined five decades of security expertise with established best practices for managing the health risks of novel coronavirus to introduce KastleSafeSpaces, which enables workplaces to reopen by making their spaces smarter and safer, while maintaining a level of convenience facilitated by technology.

"KastleSafeSpaces is a dynamic platform that can be customized to respond to specific building and tenant needs as well as state requirements as we all work together to fight Covid-19 and get our country back to business," said Kastle CEO Haniel Lynn. "We are excited to partner with leaders like Fisher Brothers to implement best practices and further ensure worker health and safety."

More information can be found at Kastle Systems and Fisher Brothers websites.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on CIOReview's 2019 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers.

For more information about KastleSafeSpaces, KastleAccess or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected] .

About Fisher Brothers

For more than a century, Fisher Brothers has excelled in real estate innovation, developing, owning and operating unique spaces that enable people to thrive. From cutting-edge building design to neighborhood-defining art installations, Fisher Brothers leverages each real estate asset to create one-of-a-kind spaces for people to live, work and play. The company's commercial portfolio encompasses seven million square feet of Class A office space, including the iconic towers Park Avenue Plaza, 299 Park Avenue, 1345 Avenue of the Americas and 605 Third Avenue in Manhattan, as well as Station Place, Washington, DC's largest private office complex. Fisher Brothers residential portfolio includes House 39, an amenity-rich building at 225 East 39th Street and 111 Murray, an ultra-luxury, high-rise condominium tower in Tribeca. In Las Vegas, Fisher Brothers is developing AREA15, a groundbreaking experiential and interactive, retail, dining and nightlife complex set to open later this year. Fisher Brothers has nearly 1.5 million square feet in recent and ongoing development. Launching in late 2020, Fisher Brothers is creating a 5-star amenity product, @Ease, which will be unveiled at 1345 Avenue of the Americas.

