Kastle Systems Presents "Grit & Grace": A Panel Discussion on Female Leadership

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle Systems International, the industry leader in managed security solutions and services, is presenting "Grit & Grace"- a panel discussion on Tuesday, July 16 showcasing female leadership in male-dominated industries. Kastle Systems is partnering with K Cancer Softball, a Rockford, Illinois-based non-profit softball organization made up of young women between the ages of 13-15 with the purpose of raising funds to support local families battling childhood cancer.

The event's panelists will share the obstacles they have overcome to achieve success in male-dominated industries and field questions from the audience. The forum will also host leaders of the Girl Scouts and other female leaders from Non-Profits with the intent of encouraging young women to pursue leadership roles in future careers.

K Cancer Softball is not only a 501(c)3 organization that raises money to battle cancer, but also exists to promote youth leadership training and give these young women the opportunity to run a non-profit business themselves. These young entrepreneurs lead cancer awareness-building events and conduct fundraising activities throughout the year. They also attend ongoing management mentoring sessions to build leadership skills that will serve them later in life.

Kastle Systems' Chicago General Manager, Andrea Kuhn, will participate on the panel along with three other Chicago-area business leaders: Jo Ann Godfried, President of Urban Innovations, Judy Frydland, Commissioner of the Department of Buildings for the City of Chicago, and Jan Goldsmith, Principal of Zeller Realty Group.

Kastle Systems is proud to host an event that represents hardworking women and their successes. The "Grit & Grace" Female Leadership Panel will be held on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10:30am. The event will take place at Chicago's 1871 Auditorium located at 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, #1212, Chicago, Illinois 60654.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting the who's who of commercial real estate, distinguished global retail brands, leading global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Named the Systems Integrator of the Year for outstanding innovation and customer experience by SDM, the industry's leading trade publication, Kastle protects more than 2 million people across 10,000+ locations globally. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Kastle is on CIOReview's 2018 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers, Enterprise Security's 2019 List of Top 10 Physical Security Companies.

About K Cancer Softball

K Cancer Softball is a Rockford, Illinois-based 501(c)3 female softball team devoted to the cause of raising funds to support local area families facing the expense of treating cancer for one or more of their children. They partner in this mission with their associated boys' organization, K Cancer Baseball. Both programs encourage these youth to develop business leadership skills by participating in ongoing business management training and taking an active role in running the non-profit themselves. They raise funds through donation efforts and build awareness of their cause by attending community events like parades and playing in travel tournaments across the region.

Media Inquiries

Kyle McAdams

(703) 314-5007

kmcadams@kastle.com

SOURCE Kastle Systems

Related Links

http://www.kastle.com

