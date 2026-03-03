Katadyn Introduces BeFree AC Bottle 0.7L

New bottle format expands the BeFree AC two-stage filtration system

KEMPTTHAL, Switzerland, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katadyn, the world's most trusted Swiss equipment brand for specialists who demand ultimate mission performance, today announced the launch of the BeFree AC Bottle 0.7L, a lightweight bottle format built on the best-selling BeFree AC filtration system.

New Katadyn BeFree AC Bottles

In 2025, Katadyn introduced the BeFree AC Filter, adding activated carbon to the best-selling BeFree line. Building on that development, the BeFree AC Bottle 0.7L brings the same two-stage filtration system into a structured bottle configuration, further expanding the BeFree product family. The BeFree AC Bottle 0.7L marks Katadyn's first product release of 2026 and follows the introduction of the company's global brand campaign, For the Mission.

The BeFree AC Bottle features Katadyn's existing two-stage BeFree AC filtration system, integrating the EZ-Clean Membrane hollow fiber microfilter with activated carbon. The hollow fiber filter removes bacteria, protozoa and microplastics, while activated carbon reduces chlorine and odors to improve taste. The bottle is engineered for high water flow with minimal pressure and features a textured exterior to support grip during movement. Designed to work in a wide range of bicycle bottle cages, it delivers reliable filtration performance while hiking, biking, traveling or during daily use.

"Last year, we integrated activated carbon into the BeFree filter, creating a two-stage system that improves taste and reduces odors while complementing the BeFree's hollow fiber membrane," said Lukas Hesse, product manager at Katadyn. "The bottle format builds on that foundation, extending the system into a rigid design for everyday carry, travel, and compatibility with a wide range of bottle cages."

The hollow fiber filter treats up to 1,000 liters, and the activated carbon cartridge up to 200 liters. Actual capacity varies based on water quality. The EZ-Clean Membrane allows users to maintain performance by shaking or swishing the filter in water. No tools or backflushing are required.

The BeFree AC Bottle 0.7L is available in Smoke, Slate Blue, Moss Green and Misty Red with a suggested retail price of $49.95. A 0.9L size in Smoke is also available exclusively at REI in North America for $54.95. In Canada, the 0.7L is available at MEC for $59.95 CAD. Replacement bottle cartridges and activated carbon packs are available as accessories.

About Katadyn

Founded in 1928 in Switzerland, Katadyn is the world's most trusted Swiss equipment brand for specialists who demand ultimate mission performance. Katadyn develops water treatment, nutrition and cooking solutions designed to perform in the world's most demanding conditions.

From humanitarian response, disaster relief and professional operations to outdoor and expedition use, Katadyn equips people with water they can trust, food that fuels and gear that performs when it counts.

The company's portfolio includes the brands Katadyn, Trek'n Eat, AlpineAire Foods, Optimus and Spectra Watermakers. Katadyn operates globally with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe and employs more than 220 people.

Press inquiries: Brook Hopper, marketing director, Katadyn North America, [email protected], 805-340-5034

