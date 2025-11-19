Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOULTON, Maine, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.2025 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on December 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025.

This dividend represents a 15.7% increase over last year's fourth-quarter dividend.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.09 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

