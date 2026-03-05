Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Posts 2025 Annual Report

News provided by

Katahdin Trust Company

Mar 05, 2026, 16:05 ET

HOULTON, Maine, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has published its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025. 

The Company's 2025 Annual Report can be viewed online at:
KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations#Annual-Reports

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and $1.12 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share...
Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics