Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOULTON, Maine, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend will be payable on June 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2026.

This dividend represents a 13.6% increase over last year's second-quarter dividend.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.12 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company