Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

HOULTON, Maine, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine founded in 1918, has announced 2025 fourth-quarter earnings of $3.14 million, or $0.99 per common share.

These results represent an increase of $476,000 over the previous quarter, and a $1.4 million increase over the fourth quarter of 2024.

The net income for the full year of 2025 was $10.7 million and total assets reached $1.12 billion.

"The quarter consisted of excellent loan and deposit growth over both the last quarter and previous year, coupled with strong earnings," stated Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information and to view a copy of the Bank's most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations/#Financial-Reports.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with 16 locations and more than $1.12 billion in assets. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on social media.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company