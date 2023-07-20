Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOULTON, Maine, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), the parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a full-service community bank in Maine, has announced 2023 second-quarter earnings of $2.48 million, or $0.77 per common share.

"I am happy to report that our financial performance remained strong for the second quarter of 2023," stated Jon Prescott, President and CEO of Katahdin Trust. "Due to solid loan growth during the quarter, we made history and eclipsed the $1 billion mark in total assets."

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the bank holding company of Katahdin Trust Company. Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $1 billion in assets and 16 banking offices that serve Aroostook, Penobscot, and Cumberland counties.

