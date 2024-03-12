KATE FARMS INTRODUCES KIDS NUTRITION SHAKES DESIGNED FOR AGES 1-13

--#1 Recommended Plant-Based Brand Now Offering Kids Shakes in Three Flavors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms, the #1 recommended plant-based brand,* announced the introduction of its new Kids Nutrition Shake, designed specifically to provide organic, high-quality nutrition and support healthy growth and development for children ages one to 13.

"Parents and caregivers struggle sometimes to get enough nutrients into their kids," said Kate Farms Chief Medical Officer Christina Valentine, MD, RDN. "Whether it's a picky palate, sensory issues around texture or odor, allergies, or simply a challenging moment for everyone, each Kids Nutrition Shake provides everyday nourishment for children and peace of mind for parents —whether gathered at the family table or on the go."

The shakes deliver plant-based nutrition that is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and made without any common allergens, including dairy, soy, and wheat. They are available in three delicious flavors — chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry — and provide 27 key vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, and E, and zinc to help support a healthy immune system. Kids Nutrition Shakes are formulated with organic phytonutrient extracts and concentrates sourced from nutrient-dense foods like broccoli, kale, berries, and turmeric.

"We were founded by two parents whose child couldn't get enough nutrients to thrive," said Chief Marketing Officer Catherine Hayden, RDN. "The first formula we brought to market is the one that helped save Kate's life. We created Kids Nutrition Shake to deliver high-quality nutrition to even more kids, and we're thrilled to be part of their journey."

Over the past ten years, Kate Farms has become the #1 recommended plant-based brand,* known and highly regarded for its innovative plant-based formulas developed for tube feeding and oral consumption. Kate Farms is used in the top children's and adult hospitals and is recommended and prescribed by healthcare professionals. Kate Farms product line includes Standard and Peptide varieties, specialty Renal and Glucose support formulas, Pediatric Blended Meals, Nutrition Shakes for adults, and now Nutrition Shake for children. Kate Farms Kids Nutrition Shakes are available for two-day delivery online at katefarms.com, Amazon, and Walmart.

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents, Richard and Michelle, had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using high-quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients often found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based brand*. Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as the sole source or as supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber, and phytonutrients, and without common allergens or artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 800 US hospitals, including the top children's hospitals; availability is increasing daily.

*Independent plant-based formula survey.

