Kate Moss Stars In Latest Self-Portrait Campaign, With A Series Of Portraits Captured By Nigel Shafran

In an industry first, Kate Moss was shot for the first time in her career by legendary British photographer Nigel Shafran for this campaign. The images, shot in Gloucestershire, capture the mood of the moment, and the hopeful anticipation for our impending emergence back into the world. The campaign is a document of Kate Moss at her most natural, reflecting honest moments captured by Nigel throughout their day together.

Connected by their joyful spirit and British irreverence, Self-Portrait and Kate Moss unite for the first time, bringing the uplifting attitude of the brand and its collections to life.

The launch of the campaign coincides with the arrival of the brand's Autumn Winter 2021 Pre-Collection both online at self-portrait-studio.com, and in stores including Self-Portrait's flagship store in London which re-opened its doors at the beginning of this week.

Han Chong, said: "If you ask me who optimises the Self-Portrait spirit and woman, it is, and always has been, Kate Moss. Her enormous appetite for life and her infectious sense of fun are what characterise the women I think about when I'm designing my collections - there is this sense of freedom, of effortlessness, of embracing life. It's this attitude that inspires my work now more than ever, as the world readies itself to emerge from confinement, with a revived purpose. Working with Kate was a complete joy - I haven't laughed as much all year as I did on set! She is a complete professional, and makes the designs feel so easy and so instinctive. It was an honour to partner with her, and a dream come true."

Kate Moss said: "What I love about Self-Portrait is their unique style and versatility which appeals to many different women. Han designs for the modern woman and I love his approach to the creative process. When they approached me to work together on this campaign I was excited - I really love the images we created together."

The Autumn Winter 2021 Pre-Collection features refined pieces for day and night, centring around soft fabrics and effortless silhouettes. The collection is now available to purchase immediately online at self-portrait-studio.com, in Self-Portrait's stores around the world and across its global network of partner retailers.

From British ingenue to British icon, Kate Moss follows the previous Self-Portrait campaign which starred actress Phoebe Dynevor in her first ever fashion campaign, where she modelled the brand's Autumn Winter collection.

Established in London in 2013 by Han Chong, Self-Portrait has become synonymous with empowering the modern woman through functional dressing for day and night. The brand is also strongly committed to supporting creative British talent through a number of initiatives including a scholarship program with Central Saint Martins.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the campaign

Creative Director: Han Chong

Photographer: Nigel Shafran

Stylist: Marie Chaix

Makeup: Isamaya Ffrench

Hair: Gary Gil

Art Director: Ben Reardon

Celebrating the AW21 Pre-Collection

Styles: Maxi dresses, midi dresses, mini dresses, A-line mini skirts, midi skirts, knit jumpers, ribbed jumpers, knit cardigans, knitted joggers, knitted dresses, wide leg trousers, quilted shorts, embroidered shorts, sheer blouses, cardigan dresses

Maxi dresses, midi dresses, mini dresses, A-line mini skirts, midi skirts, knit jumpers, ribbed jumpers, knit cardigans, knitted joggers, knitted dresses, wide leg trousers, quilted shorts, embroidered shorts, sheer blouses, cardigan dresses Fabrics: Organic cotton poplin, stretch cotton, stretch crepe, embroidered canvas, light canvas, taffeta, broderie anglaise, guipure lace, fine lace, metallic plissé, chiffon, viscose, jersey, jacquard, rib knit, lurex knit, melange knit, wool, vegan leather

Self-Portrait iconic styles included in the campaign

Styles: Black Azaelea Mini Dress, Cream Embellished Cord Lace Midi Dress and Double Breasted Tailored Blazer

About Han Chong

Born in Penang, Malaysia , Han studied Fashion Design at Central Saint Martins in London

About Self-Portrait

Established in the UK in 2013 by Han Chong , Self-Portrait is a modern fashion house based in London and has become synonymous with modern occasionwear for day and night and prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials

, Self-Portrait is a modern fashion house based in and has become synonymous with modern occasionwear for day and night and prides itself on its deep understanding of structure and materials Earlier this year, Self-Portrait revealed it's Autumn Winter 2021 collection through a series of portraits featuring British actress Phoebe Dynevor, marking her first ever fashion advertising campaign

Self Portrait is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact by using responsibly sourced fibres and in 2019 started to introduce organic cotton and recycled chiffon and polyester across its collections. In 2020, the brand introduced recycled viscose. Please see here for actions we are taking regarding our sustainability initiatives and our ethics.

Self-Portrait are also committed to being a sustainable and low waste business, and this starts right from the beginning of their design process, through to controlling the availability of their final pieces. Self-Portrait do not destroy any unsaleable finished products

Self-Portrait is available online at self-portrait-studio.com and in stores globally including its flagships in London , New York , Bangkok , Beijing , Shanghai , Chengdu , Shenzhen and Taipei . Self-Portrait is also sold through a network of select retailers around the world

