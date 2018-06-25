Kate Upton and Urban Remedy Partner to Introduce Customized Meal Plan

POINT RICHMOND, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Remedy, the ultra-fresh plant-based food company offering a certified organic product roster of ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and cold pressed juices, is partnering with model and actress Kate Upton to launch an exclusive meal plan in conjunction with her new wellness platform, Strong4Me Fitness (launching soon). The Kate Upton Meal Plan includes a carefully curated selection of Urban Remedy's prepared meals, juices and snacks.

A loyal customer of the brand for three years, Upton approached Urban Remedy to create an ultra-fresh meal plan rich in nutrients to fortify and nourish bodies, without sacrificing on taste. The meal plan includes a mixed menu of Kate's favorite items such as the Mint Cacao Chip smoothie, Vegan Caesar salad, Veggie Burger, and more, and was personally curated by the brand's founder and president, Neka Pasquale.

"My goal has always been to educate others on the importance of eating ultra-fresh, healing food and through this collaboration, it's exciting to know that we'll further our reach," said Neka Pasquale, Founder and President of Urban Remedy. "This partnership has been very organic with Kate starting out a big fan and customer of Urban Remedy. Kate is the epitome of health and balance while maintaining a busy lifestyle and makes for the perfect role model for what our meal plan and her fitness routines aim to achieve."

Neka created Urban Remedy as a natural evolution of her passion for health and healing and living a lifestyle with "food is healing" as her mantra, and combined her background in acupuncture and Chinese medicine to create cutting-edge nutrition that empowers consumers to conveniently eat ultra-fresh and clean.

"I've been using Urban Remedy for years, so this partnership was a no-brainer to me," said Kate Upton, Founder of Strong4Me Fitness. "My approach to food and exercise is that it should be easily incorporated into a busy lifestyle, and not intimidating or overwhelming. Urban Remedy's better-for-you offerings are an easy way to eat healthy food that tastes great, and my workout program is just as easy to work into a daily routine for lasting changes."

The partnership comes on the heels of Urban Remedy's re-launch of their popular Metta-Morphosis Program, a complete lifestyle reset and mind, body, spirit overhaul. Rooted in organic, plant-centric foods and juices, this holistic program also includes expert instruction in purposeful movement, mindfulness, and meditation to guide you through your journey back to your center. You'll even have access to an online community, so you'll feel supported during the process. This three- or five-day inner wellness journey is perfect for expert cleansers looking to target their whole life beyond just diet, and new cleansers who still want to incorporate food. Combining the best of diet and exercise, Strong4Me Fitness, founded by Kate Upton, is the workout partner and sister program to Urban Remedy's recently re-launched Metta-Morphosis Program.

Urban Remedy was founded in 2009 to champion the movement towards infusing healing properties into food, without sacrificing on taste or flavor. By marrying quality, organic ingredients and modern day clean eating with ancient wisdom, Urban Remedy has established itself as a leader in revolutionizing the food system. Founder Neka continues to utilize the wisdom of Chinese medicine and belief that "food is healing" to craft modern-day food by using quality, organic ingredients that naturally lower inflammation and nourish the body.

For more information, please visit www.urbanremedy.com or www.strong4mefitness.com.

About Urban Remedy

Urban Remedy delivers plant-based, organic prepared meals that embody the belief that "food is healing" and empowers consumers to conveniently eat ultra-fresh and clean. All of Urban Remedy's ultra-fresh and ready-to-eat meals, snacks and cold pressed juices are certified organic, certified non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, and low glycemic. Urban Remedy believes that business can be a force for good and is a certified B corporation meeting rigorous standards of environmental and social performance, accountability and transparency. Urban Remedy ships directly to customers nationally from its headquarters in Point Richmond, CA and operates 16 retail locations and more than 40 Whole Foods kiosks across northern and southern California. Learn more at www.urbanremedy.com.

About Kate Upton

Supermodel and actress Kate Upton quickly rose to international fame since her career began in 2008. One of the few models who is able to maintain a mainstream and high-end appeal, Upton has appeared in campaigns for Bobbi Brown, Express, Guess and Sam Edelman to name a few, and has appeared on the cover of the world's most prestigious magazines including Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, V, CR Fashion Book and Love to Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan and Esquire. In February 2017, Upton became the first person to appear on 3 different covers of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. In June 2018, Upton graced the cover of MAXIM Magazine as #1 on MAXIM's Hot 100. On the feature film side, Upton starred alongside Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann in FOX's hugely successful feature film, "The Other Woman," as well as "The Layover" in which she starred opposite Alexandra Daddario.

About Strong4Me Fitness

Strong4Me Fitness is a 12-week program of 30-minute, low impact workouts created by supermodel Kate Upton and acclaimed trainer Ben Bruno. The program encourages a healthy lifestyle for women on-the-go through better eating habits and a fitness routine designed to increase strength, confidence and health. Visit www.Strong4MeFitness.com for more information and to be the first to know of the upcoming launch date.

Media Contact:

Jordan Massanari

197657@email4pr.com

213-225-4436

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kate-upton-and-urban-remedy-partner-to-introduce-customized-meal-plan-300671464.html

SOURCE Urban Remedy

Related Links

http://www.urbanremedy.com

