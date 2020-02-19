Kate Upton Takes Neiman Marcus Customers On A Fashion Journey This Spring

The spring campaign features iconic supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Kate Upton and celebrity stylist Erin Walsh in a three-part video series focused on dressing for success through chic and modern suiting , on-trend wardrobe essentials for traveling in style, and how to build an extraordinary transformative wardrobe.

"As our customers are jetting off to far-flung locales or taking steps toward self-improvement, we're with them every step of their journey to help stylishly guide their way," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "We loved the concept of highlighting the ever-evolving fashion journey each of our customers go through. Our women's campaign comes to life across Neiman Marcus online and in store, inviting customers to break out of their comfort zones and discover something new, fresh, and transformative."

"Style is something that is unique to each and every person, and as a person grows and evolves, so does their style," said Kate Upton. "Spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe to highlight your personality. I'm so excited to be a part of this Neiman Marcus campaign that celebrates the journey of developing a personal style that works for each individual."

This season Neiman's has an impressive assortment of spring trends inspiring customers to play up their personal style and rediscover the joy of getting dressed.

"This spring the classic color combination of black and white takes on a new life. We see a minimalist approach being embraced with crisp, streamlined pieces. Keeping a look classic and clean is in, and can still be made interesting with tonal layering, like white and ivory. Add in outfit-making accessories like an oversized handbag in a bold color for a pop of contrast. A neutral palette allows you to have fun with bold accessories in vibrant hues," said Lana Todorovich. "We're also taking a cue from Mother Nature. This spring we're offering more vibrant floral prints and saturated colors. Botanical prints are everywhere. You can accessorize this style by incorporating natural details like straw handbags or cork sandals to add some flair to your getaway-inspired look."

These trends as well as the women's spring campaign of journey and discovery is brought to life through the luxury retailer's website, email, social media, and through spectacular visual and event moments across each of Neiman Marcus' 43 stores.

