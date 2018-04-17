Kathryn J. Collier Joins Regulus Board of Directors

"We are pleased to add Kate to the Regulus board. She brings a depth of experience that we believe will add significant value to our board and Company," said Stelios Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Regulus.

"I am honored to join the Regulus board and look forward to bringing my strategic, financial, and operational experience and expertise to serve Regulus' board and management," said Kate Collier.

Ms. Collier is currently vice president and treasurer for Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based Fortune 500 energy services holding company. Prior to joining Sempra in 2012, Ms. Collier spent 17 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she held several executive positions within global corporate and investment banking. Ms. Collier serves on the boards of two Sempra-owned South American electric utilities. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Valparaiso University.

About microRNAs

The discovery of microRNAs in humans during the last decade is one of the most exciting scientific breakthroughs in recent history. microRNAs are small RNA molecules, typically 20 to 25 nucleotides in length, that do not encode proteins but instead regulate gene expression. More than 800 microRNAs have been identified in the human genome, and over two-thirds of all human genes are believed to be regulated by microRNAs. A single microRNA can regulate entire networks of genes. As such, these molecules are considered master regulators of the human genome. microRNA expression, or function, has been shown to be significantly altered or dysregulated in many disease states, including oncology, fibrosis, metabolic diseases, immune-inflammatory diseases and HCV. Targeting microRNAs with anti-miRs, chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides, offers a unique approach to treating disease by modulating entire biological pathways and may become a new and major class of drugs with broad therapeutic application.

About Regulus

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS) is a biopharmaceutical company leading the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a well-balanced microRNA therapeutics pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate to retain its leadership in the microRNA field. Regulus is advancing several programs in renal, hepatic and central nervous systems diseases, both independently and with our strategic alliance partners, Sanofi and AstraZeneca. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.regulusrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Regulus to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals (including with respect to development and other activities related to RG-101 or RG-012), the projected timeline of clinical development activities, and expectations regarding future therapeutic and commercial potential of Regulus' business plans, technologies and intellectual property related to microRNA therapeutics and biomarkers being discovered and developed by Regulus. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Regulus' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Regulus' financial position and programs are described in additional detail in Regulus filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Regulus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kathryn-j-collier-joins-regulus-board-of-directors-300631532.html

SOURCE Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.regulusrx.com

