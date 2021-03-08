Kathy L. Pape Named to Highmark Health's Board of Directors

Ms. Pape practices in Saxton & Stump's Regulatory and Government Affairs, Business and Corporate, Internal Investigations, and Mergers and Acquisitions groups. Before entering private practice, Ms. Pape was head of American Water's mid-Atlantic region which included Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland. Prior to that she was the president of Pennsylvania American Water.

In the community, Ms. Pape is dedicated to several non-profit organizations and has chaired the Pennsylvania Business Counsel, the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Association of Water Companies. She is an active member of the Boards of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (Western and Central PA Chapter), the Earth Conservancy and the Hampden Township Industrial Development Authority.

"Kathy brings a wealth of leadership and knowledge in finance, community affairs, infrastructure and operations to the Highmark Health Board," shared Joseph Guyaux, chairman of the board of Highmark Health. "Her commitment to enhancing the quality of life for others has been proven through her roles over the last several decades, and we could not be more excited for her contributions to our growing organization as we continue to transform health care for all."

Visit Highmark Health's leadership page to learn more about the organization's executive team and board of directors.

About Highmark Health : Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 35,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., a hospital system, and other businesses. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to more than 4.4 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Highmark Health's other subsidiaries include an integrated delivery network comprised of eight hospitals, more than 2,300 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania and an information technology business focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

SOURCE Highmark Health