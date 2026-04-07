KatRisk Acquires RED, Expanding Global Catastrophe Modeling Capabilities

Acquisition accelerates development of a high-fidelity U.S. earthquake model and strengthens multi-peril catastrophe modeling portfolio for insurers, reinsurers, and financial institutions.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KatRisk, the leading provider of catastrophic risk modeling software to the insurance and financial services industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RED, a specialist provider of catastrophe models, including earthquake, flood, landslide and wind risk models.

The acquisition expands KatRisk's multi-peril catastrophe modeling capabilities and accelerates the development of a high-fidelity earthquake offering for global clients. RED's European earthquake model will also be integrated into SpatialKat, giving clients seamless access to earthquake risk alongside KatRisk's other perils in the near term.

"Customers are asking for a consistent, multi-peril suite of models from a single trusted provider," said Martyn Sutton, general manager of KatRisk. "By bringing RED into the KatRisk family, we can extend our footprint into earthquake and continue to raise the bar on the quality and speed of catastrophe modeling available to the market."

RED adds a proven European earthquake platform and complementary climate peril models to KatRisk's existing strengths in flood, tropical cyclone wind, severe convective storm (SCS), and wildfire (coming soon).

"Our teams share a common mission: to enhance resilience to climate, weather, and geophysical hazards through improved science and advanced analytical tools," said Paolo Bazzurro, co-founder at RED.

The acquisition of RED reinforces KatRisk's commitment to advancing innovation, deepening technical expertise, expanding global reach, and strengthening its position as a market leader in catastrophe and property risk analytics. Together, KatRisk and RED bring proven capabilities across continents, with a strong track record in North America and Europe and will accelerate the development and delivery of a high-fidelity U.S. earthquake model.

About KatRisk

KatRisk, a Technosylva company, is a global leader in climate catastrophe risk modeling, supporting clients in over 190 countries. Founded in 2012, KatRisk quantifies risk from global weather extremes, including floods, storm surges, hurricanes, hail, wildfires and tornadoes. KatRisk's industry-leading simulation software platform, SpatialKat, allows customers to model the impacts of climate change, such as sea level rise and changes in extreme precipitation. Built on an open data architecture and designed for rapid execution, KatRisk empowers insurance, reinsurance, and financial services companies to assess catastrophe risk and make more confident, data-driven decisions in underwriting and portfolio management. For more information, visit katrisk.com.

About RED

RED is a leading provider of advanced tools for natural disaster impact assessment, supporting public and private institutions across various sectors. With long-standing expertise, RED quantifies physical risk from major natural events, including both climatic and geophysical hazards. RED's cutting-edge risk quantification models allow clients to evaluate their exposure, sustainability and resilience, in the context of climate change. Built on the latest scientific and technological advancements, RED empowers the insurance, reinsurance, and financial services sectors to manage parametric insurance products, optimize climate adaptation, and evaluate investment sustainability in relation to ESG criteria. For more information, visit redrisk.com

SOURCE KatRisk