KatRisk Introduces KatRisk Intelligence and KatRisk Technology, Defining the Future of Catastrophe Risk Decision-Making

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KatRisk, a leading provider of catastrophe risk solutions, today announced the formal introduction of two core segments of its business: KatRisk Intelligence and KatRisk Technology. This evolution reflects the company's continued focus on connecting scientific innovation with real-world decision-making across the insurance and financial services industries.

As catastrophe risk becomes more dynamic, insurers and reinsurers are under increasing pressure to evaluate risk with greater speed, precision, and transparency. KatRisk's new structure is designed to meet that need, bringing together high-fidelity models, hazard data, and analytics with the technology that operationalizes them.

KatRisk Intelligence represents the scientific foundation of KatRisk. It brings together KatRisk's catastrophe models and hazard data, across flood, wildfire, tropical cyclone wind, severe convective storm, and earthquake, as well as analytics. Built on high-resolution, physics-based modeling and advanced computational infrastructure, KatRisk Intelligence simulates how events originate, evolve, and translate into financial loss. This approach enables a more complete and transparent view of risk, supporting underwriting, pricing, and portfolio management decisions with greater confidence and consistency.

KatRisk Technology is the delivery layer that puts that intelligence into action. It includes KatRisk's suite of solutions, SpatialKat, SoloKat, Perilfinder™, and Orchestra, designed to integrate catastrophe risk directly into underwriting and exposure management workflows.

Orchestra, KatRisk's model-agnostic analytics and decision engine, gives organizations the flexibility to work with KatRisk's own models, incorporate third-party views of risk, or bring their own data into a single environment. This enables teams to compare perspectives, validate assumptions, and make more informed decisions without being locked into a single model or data source.

Together, KatRisk Intelligence and KatRisk Technology create a connected ecosystem that bridges the gap between catastrophe science and business decisions, allowing organizations to move beyond static risk views toward dynamic, actionable insight.

"This is about making catastrophe risk insights usable at the point of decision," said Martyn Sutton, General Manager at KatRisk. "Whether clients are leveraging our models, integrating third-party data, or bringing their own view of risk, we're enabling them to evaluate it all in one place and act with greater confidence."

This announcement marks a continued step forward in KatRisk's vision: delivering a connected, scalable environment where data, models, and analytics come together to support better risk decisions in an increasingly complex world.

About KatRisk

KatRisk is a global leader in catastrophe risk intelligence and technology, helping organizations better understand, quantify, and manage climate-driven risk. Serving insurers, reinsurers, government institutions, and financial services organizations worldwide, KatRisk delivers forward-looking insight across flood, storm surge, tropical cyclone wind, severe convective storm, wildfire, and earthquake risk, with catastrophe models spanning more than 190 countries. Through transparent science, flexible data architectures, and high-performance computing, KatRisk transforms complex hazard data into practical underwriting, portfolio management, and risk strategy decisions, enabling organizations to act with greater speed, clarity, and confidence. For more information, visit www.katrisk.com.

SOURCE KatRisk