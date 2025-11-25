Katten Adds Alexander Volsky, PhD in Dallas, Growing its Top Private Credit Practice

DALLAS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Dr. Alexander Volsky has joined its industry-leading Private Credit practice as a partner in Dallas.

"We are delighted to welcome Alex. His proven track record of advising clients across the private credit and alternative lending markets will be beneficial to our clients as our industry continues to expand and evolve. His exemplary skills expand on our well-known ability to deliver the deep market insight, innovative structuring and strategic guidance our clients expect," said Katten Private Credit practice Chair Michael Jacobson.

Volsky represents borrowers and lenders in a wide range of private credit, leveraged and structured financings, including cash flow and asset-based lending, syndicated and club facilities, fund financings, real estate financings, secured and unsecured debt, and first-lien/second-lien and unitranche structures. Qualified to practice law in Texas, New York, England & Wales, he has a sophisticated command of market practices on both sides of the Atlantic and provides seamless coverage for US and cross-border transactions.

Volsky holds a PhD in international relations from the University of Oxford, where he specialized in the relationship between international law and great power politics. Early in his career, he served at the United Nations Security Council and Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Prior to joining Katten, Volsky practiced leveraged finance at top international law firms in London, New York and Dallas.

"Alexander joining our Dallas office and the firm's Private Credit practice is absolutely a win-win," said Katten's Dallas Managing Partner Mark Solomon. "The Dallas/Fort Worth area continues to be a powerhouse region where the intersection of private equity, M&A and sophisticated financing thrives. The demand for private credit solutions is high as companies and investors here and abroad continue to look for creative capital."

Katten's full-service, market-leading Private Credit practice has successfully solved for virtually every deal variation in the space, in every market environment. The team works with many of the most active investors in the market, representing clients across a wide spectrum of sophisticated transactions.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

