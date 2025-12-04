Katten Advises Bitnomial on Launch of First Listed Leveraged Spot Crypto Product in the United States

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm represented Bitnomial Exchange in connection with the upcoming launch of the first listed leveraged spot cryptocurrency product in the United States.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the US digital asset market structure and reflects Bitnomial's continued leadership in building regulated pathways for crypto trading. Bitnomial's new offering will expand access to listed crypto trading for market participants seeking regulated, exchange-traded exposure with the benefits of centralized execution, clearing and robust risk controls.

Led by Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement Partner Matthew F. Kluchenek and Financial Markets and Funds Associate Alexander C. Kim, the Katten team advised Bitnomial across a range of regulatory, market structure and operational considerations associated with listing and clearing a novel leveraged spot offering on a US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)-regulated exchange platform.

"We are proud to support Bitnomial in achieving this first-of-its-kind US launch and commend CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, whose innovative leadership was instrumental in making this project a reality," said Kluchenek. "The product's design and market infrastructure reflect a sophisticated approach to risk management and regulatory compliance in a new asset class."

Katten's work with Bitnomial comes on the heels of advising them on the first-ever launch of crypto perpetuals in the United States and underscores the firm's industry-leading Financial Services practices. Collectively, the deep bench of attorneys, led by highly regarded industry pioneers and trailblazers, first-chair trial attorneys and former prosecutors, and senior officials from the CFTC, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Department of Justice (DOJ), alongside veterans of global investment banks, has unmatched experience in financial markets, products and regulation.

Since the inception of cryptocurrency trading, Katten has been at the forefront of developments in the crypto space and at the cutting edge of digital asset-related law. The firm is widely considered a thought leader in this space, having authored the "Derivatives Global 2025" guide published by Chambers and Partners. Recognized in the Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies and Crypto-Asset Disputes categories in the latest Chambers FinTech guide as well as in the derivatives categories of the Chambers Global and USA guides, Katten delivers a 360-degree platform and uniquely holistic approach to digital assets, counseling market-leading clients on transactional, regulatory, compliance and enforcement-related issues.

