Katten Adds Joshua Altman to Insolvency and Restructuring Team

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Joshua M. Altman has joined the firm as a partner in the Insolvency and Restructuring practice in Chicago.

Altman represents major national and international companies throughout the lifecycle of both in-court and out-of-court restructuring processes. He guides clients in financial distress and frequently counsels lenders, trade partners and others dealing with the financial hardship of another company, including investors looking to pursue strategic assets from troubled companies.

"Josh is a proven lawyer who understands the complexities and challenges all stakeholders face in restructuring matters," said Steven J. Reisman, co-chair of Katten's Insolvency and Restructuring practice. "He brings strong credentials along with the in-depth business experience, acute legal acumen and sophisticated client service that our clients have come to expect from our team."

Altman was most recently a restructuring partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where he counseled national and international companies as well as numerous corporate boards, executive teams, stakeholder groups and advisors on all phases of in- and out-of-court corporate restructuring. He has also represented creditors, purchasers in 363 sales, sponsors and disinterested directors in connection with Chapter 11 proceedings or restructuring scenarios.   

He has helped resolve complicated cross-border issues in Canada, Britain, India and Australia. Altman also leverages prior startup and consulting experience to help solve the complex business needs of his clients.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

