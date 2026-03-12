Katten Health Care Pro Kenya Woodruff Lauded for Leadership Excellence

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Kenya S. Woodruff, national chair of its prominent Health Care practice and deputy general counsel for the firm, was named among Modern Healthcare's 2026 Leading Women.

"Kenya's leadership is exceptional, and her deep understanding of the health care industry, beyond question," said Katten Chairman Gil Soffer.

"This recognition reflects not only her remarkable legal skill but also the profound impact she has on our Health Care practice, one of Katten's core strengths," he said. "We could not be prouder of her distinction alongside other extraordinary talent in the field."

The awards program honors executives from around the nation and across the health care field who are "driving change … blazing trails and inspiring transformation throughout the industry" while mentoring young professionals there.

Previously head of the Katten Women's Leadership Forum, Woodruff launched a development program for high-achieving associates. She is incoming chair of the American Bar Association Health Law Section.

Each of the 2026 award recipients is featured in the March edition of Modern Healthcare. Woodruff's story highlights that she leads a team of about 60 Katten attorneys who help a variety of organizations on matters of compliance, finance, regulations and strategic transactions and that her clients have included a multibillion-dollar health care services company, physician groups and nonprofit providers navigating complex environments.

Woodruff provides regulatory and operational counsel to various health care provider types on compliance with licensing rules, accreditation rules, HIPAA/HITECH, Stark, Anti-Kickback, and other state and federal fraud and abuse laws. She also counsels providers on efforts to establish effective and efficient health care delivery systems and ensure regulatory compliance. Additionally, she helps those organizations merge and expand, whether through joint ventures, mergers or acquisitions or other collaborations.

