Katten Announces 2025 Pro Bono Service Award Recipients

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that it honored 18 individuals with Pro Bono Service Awards, recognizing recipients for their exceptional dedication to providing legal services to those in need and for their roles in advancing access to justice in the communities the firm serves.

"Our honorees remind us of the profound difference that pro bono advocacy can make in people's lives," said Jonathan K. Baum, Katten's director of pro bono services. "Their dedication reflects our firm's deep commitment to ensuring meaningful access to justice for all. We are proud to recognize these attorneys for their service and grateful to the business professionals whose support helps make this work possible."

"Our honorees remind us of the profound difference that pro bono advocacy can make in people's lives." Post this

As part of the American Bar Association's weeklong National Celebration of Pro Bono, Katten hosted its Service Awards ceremonies this week in its offices across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The firm honored 15 attorneys for their dedication to pro bono service throughout their careers, underscoring the firm's continued commitment to using legal skills to assist those most vulnerable and in need of high-quality legal representation.

The attorneys, who provided pro bono assistance on a range of matters, from asylum and immigration cases and discrimination claims to nonprofit counseling on tax-exempt status applications and corporate governance, are:

Vinny Baumann, Counsel, Affordable Housing and Community Development, Washington, DC

Zachary S. Beal, Associate, Litigation, New York

Meena Dev-Sidhu, Counsel, Real Estate, Los Angeles

Alex Haddad, Associate, Corporate, Chicago

Matthew Hartzler, Associate, Intellectual Property, Chicago

Kelly N. Hutchinson, Partner, Government and Public Finance, Chicago

Carolyn H. Jackson, Partner, Financial Markets and Regulation, London

Carl E. Kennedy, Partner, Financial Markets and Regulation, New York

Ian W. Kirk, Associate, Real Estate, Los Angeles

Loren M. Lee, Associate, Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement, Chicago

Ryan A. Lilley, Associate, Capital Markets, Washington, DC

Yawara Ng, Associate, Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement, Charlotte

Rachel M. Riley, Partner, White Collar and Internal Investigations, Dallas

Robert T. Smith, Partner, Litigation, Washington, DC

Luz A. Solano-Flórez, Associate, Real Estate, Charlotte

Katten also recognized three business professionals with pro bono service awards for their significant role in supporting and advancing the firm's pro bono legal services:

Margaret Hamilton, Legal Executive Assistant, Intellectual Property, New York

Joshua Upthegrove, Senior Paralegal, Litigation, Dallas

Deborah Wing, Paralegal, Trademark/Copyright/Advertising/Privacy, Chicago

Each award recipient receives a $1,000 honorarium to donate to a charity of their choice.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

SOURCE Katten