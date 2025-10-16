Katten Names Christine Noelle Fitzgerald to Lead Its LA Offices

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that its new Los Angeles managing partner is Christine Noelle Fitzgerald, lead West Coast partner for the firm's Real Estate Investment and Finance practice.

Fitzgerald will formally start her new role on January 1, succeeding longtime entertainment attorney Zia F. Modabber, who served as managing partner for nearly a decade and chairs Katten's Entertainment and Media Litigation practice.

Katten announced today that its new Los Angeles managing partner is Christine Noelle Fitzgerald.

After more than three decades in the legal field, representing some of the most recognizable names in music and entertainment, Modabber will retire from his practice to join Signature Resolution as a neutral mediator in February 2026.

"We are thrilled to have Christy helm our LA offices. Her exceptional judgment, strategic vision and deep experience in real estate finance have earned her the respect of clients and colleagues alike," said Katten Chairman Gil Soffer.

"Christy's highly trained understanding of client business needs combined with her collaborative spirit will help guide the offices into an exciting new chapter, one for which Zia's leadership helped pave the way."

Fitzgerald has been an attorney with Katten her entire legal career, having joined the firm after Modabber recruited her as a summer associate from Loyola Law School.

Recognized by the Best Lawyers in America and Legal 500, she concentrates her practice on transactional real estate law with a focus on all aspects of real estate financing. She also has held several firm leadership roles, including membership on the Executive Committee, Board of Directors, Associate Compensation Committee, Women's Leadership Forum steering committee and as co-hiring partner for the LA offices.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai.

