Katten Announces John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Award Winners

News provided by

Katten

16 Nov, 2023, 11:51 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm awarded its John P. Sieger Excellence in Mentoring Award to partner Kenya S. Woodruff and paralegal Tyson Lamoreaux.

The award, created last year, celebrates the mentorship legacy of the firm's late Insolvency and Restructuring practice chair and longtime partner John P. Sieger. This year marked the first time that both an attorney and business professional were recognized for exemplifying Sieger's dedication to mentorship and the highest ideals of the legal profession.

Continue Reading

"Our award recipients share the same commitment John had for mentoring and supporting colleagues at the firm to foster a nurturing, positive culture that encourages personal and professional growth," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "Kenya and Tyson are true Katten ambassadors who have offered helpful guidance and meaningful advice, and in doing so honored John's memory."

Dozens of nominations were reviewed by the internal selection committee, consisting of firm leaders and representation from Katten affinity groups and other firm committees.

Woodruff, who is based in Dallas, is the national co-chair of the Health Care practice and national chair of Katten's Women's Leadership Forum, which supports the growth and advancement of women attorneys through various initiatives, programs and events.

"Kenya is an inclusive and warm leader who puts her people first and says their names in the rooms where important decisions are being made, which was one of the behaviors that also made John so special," according to one mentee.

In accepting the award at a virtual ceremony, Woodruff said she is in a season of gratitude. "I am thankful for my wonderful mentors, and thankful to have found Katten in my career," she said, adding, "I encourage you to care about somebody else and invest in someone, so you, too, can share in John's legacy."

Lamoreaux was recognized for making a difference as a paralegal in the Insurance and Health Care Fraud Litigation practice in the Chicago office.

"[Tyson] will pick up every phone call and answer every email when one of [the] paralegals needs help. He is selfless and really wants every single paralegal on his team to succeed," according to a nomination.

Lamoreaux thanked his colleagues for their support and the stories they shared about the lasting impact Sieger had on them. "Listening to everything today, all I can think about is how he took the time to care about others and helped them be seen and heard. Like John, we can all do the same," Lamoreaux said.

More than 80 attorneys and business professionals were nominated for the firm award. "The people who were nominated all made a difference in someone's career, made a difference in someone's life. That is quite an accomplishment if we can all do that," Furey said.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com.

Contact:         

Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

[email protected]                                                                                   



Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman

+1.312.577.8371                                                                               

[email protected]

SOURCE Katten

Also from this source

Katten Adds Joshua Altman to Insolvency and Restructuring Team

Katten Adds Joshua Altman to Insolvency and Restructuring Team

Katten announced today that Joshua M. Altman has joined the firm as a partner in the Insolvency and Restructuring practice in Chicago. "Josh is a...
Katten Promotes 10 Attorneys to Partner

Katten Promotes 10 Attorneys to Partner

Katten announced today that 10 of its attorneys have been elevated to partner, approved unanimously by the firm's Executive Committee, effective...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.